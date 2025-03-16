Trent Grisham News: Flashing power this spring

Grisham went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in a Grapefruit League loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Grisham's second-inning solo shot was his third homer of the spring. That's tied for the team lead with eight other players, and Grisham has reached that mark in just 23 plate appearances. The veteran outfielder also boasts a .294/.435/.824 slash line with five walks, though he's struck out seven times. Grisham is slated to serve as New York's fourth outfielder during the coming campaign.