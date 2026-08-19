Trent Grisham headshot

Trent Grisham News: Fuels offense in Tuesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Grisham went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Orioles.

The veteran center fielder carried the load for the Yankees, swatting a solo shot off Shane Baz in the third inning and then delivering a two-run single in the seventh to break a 1-1 tie. Grisham has homered five times in the last eight games, a stretch in which he's erupted for a .375 batting average (12-for-32) with three doubles, six runs and 11 RBI.

Trent Grisham
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trent Grisham See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trent Grisham See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
18 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
25 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
32 days ago