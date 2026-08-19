Trent Grisham News: Fuels offense in Tuesday's win

Grisham went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Orioles.

The veteran center fielder carried the load for the Yankees, swatting a solo shot off Shane Baz in the third inning and then delivering a two-run single in the seventh to break a 1-1 tie. Grisham has homered five times in the last eight games, a stretch in which he's erupted for a .375 batting average (12-for-32) with three doubles, six runs and 11 RBI.