Trent Grisham News: Goes deep at Rogers Centre
Grisham went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during the Yankees' 3-1 loss to the Blue Jays on Friday.
Gerrit Cole and Shane Bieber were locked in a pitchers' duel Friday, but Grisham was responsible for the game's first run with a 359-foot solo homer in the sixth inning. Grisham has been white hot at the plate as of late, having gone 10-for-21 with four home runs, eight RBI and three doubles over his last five games. He's up to a .740 OPS with seven steals, 16 home runs and 51 RBI across 407 plate appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trent Grisham See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target14 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target21 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target28 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week41 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trent Grisham See More