Trent Grisham headshot

Trent Grisham News: Goes deep in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Grisham went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional run, a double and a walk in Saturday's 9-4 win versus Baltimore.

Grisham's homer was a two-run shot that gave New York a 5-1 lead in the fourth inning. He had doubled one inning prior and finished with multiple hits for the first time since April 19. It's been a rough start to the season at the plate for Grisham, who is slashing just .168/.309/.366 even after Saturday's big performance. On the plus side, his 17.9 percent strikeout rate is on pace to be a career low, while his 17.1 percent walk rate is tracking toward a career best.

Trent Grisham
New York Yankees
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