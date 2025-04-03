Trent Grisham News: Goes yard in rare start Thursday

Grisham went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and three runs scored in Thursday's 9-7 win over Arizona.

Grisham doubled in the first inning to plate a run, and he tagged Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly for a two-run blast and his first homer of the year in the third frame. Despite the absence of Giancarlo Stanton (elbows/calf), the 28-year-old Grisham still has just a part-time role in New York's outfield and has taken just 10 at-bats through five outings this season. Grisham is 5-for-10 with a double and four runs scored thus far, though.