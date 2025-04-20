Trent Grisham News: Homers again Sunday

Grisham went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and three strikeouts in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Rays.

Grisham started the game off with a bang, launching a solo home run off Ryan Pepiot as the Yankees' leadoff hitter. The outfielder has now gone deep in back-to-back games and six times overall this season. Grisham is batting .320 with six home runs, 13 RBI and 12 runs scored over 50 at-bats in 20 games in 2025.