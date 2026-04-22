Trent Grisham News: Idle against southpaw
Grisham is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees.
Grisham started in three of the Yankees' previous five matchups with lefty starters, but he'll be the odd man out of the outfield Wednesday while southpaw Ranger Suarez takes the hill for Boston. The Yankees will roll out an outfield of Randall Grichuk, Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge from left to right.
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