Trent Grisham News: Idle Friday
Grisham is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against San Francisco.
Grisham will dodge a same-handed matchup with Robbie Ray on Friday, allowing for Cody Bellinger to slide to center field and Randal Grichuk to patrol left field. Grisham went 1-for-5 with a two-RBI triple in the Yankees' season opener Wednesday.
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