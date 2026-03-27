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Trent Grisham News: Idle Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Grisham is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against San Francisco.

Grisham will dodge a same-handed matchup with Robbie Ray on Friday, allowing for Cody Bellinger to slide to center field and Randal Grichuk to patrol left field. Grisham went 1-for-5 with a two-RBI triple in the Yankees' season opener Wednesday.

Trent Grisham
New York Yankees
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