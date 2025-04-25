Fantasy Baseball
Trent Grisham News: Leading off again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Grisham is leading off Friday against the Blue Jays, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Grisham led off Sunday against a righty and was on the paternity list for the last three games, but he's right back atop the lineup against righty Jose Berrios. Jasson Dominguez is out of the lineup. Grisham is hitting .320/.393/.700 with six home runs in 56 plate appearances and has now started in the last four games he has been available.

