Trent Grisham News: Making Grapefruit League debut

Grisham (hamstring) is starting in center field and batting fifth Monday against the Pirates in his Grapefruit League debut, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Grisham reported to camp with a hamstring injury he suffered in January, but he's been running without issue for a while and is now ready to test things out in game action. The 28-year-old will operate primarily as a reserve outfielder for the Yankees this season but could see some extra playing time early on while Giancarlo Stanton (elbow) is out.