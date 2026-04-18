Trent Grisham News: Out of Saturday's lineup
Grisham isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Royals.
Grisham will get a chance to clear his head Saturday after going just 4-for-28 (.143) at the dish across his last 10 games. Randal Grichuk, Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge will start across the outfield for New York while Grisham sits.
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