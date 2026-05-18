Trent Grisham News: Receiving night off

Grisham is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays.

Grisham will be joined on the bench by fellow left-handed batters Austin Wells, Spencer Jones and Ryan McMahon while southpaw Patrick Corbin toes the rubber for the Blue Jays in the series opener. With Grisham and Jones taking seats, the Yankees will go with Ben Rice at the designated-hitter spot and Max Schuemann, Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge from left to right in the outfield.