Trent Grisham News: Sitting against southpaw again
Grisham is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Angels.
The left-handed-hitting Grisham has now been withheld from the lineup for all four of the Yankees' matchups with southpaw starters this season. Randal Grichuk will replace Grisham in the outfield while the Yankees face off against Yusei Kikuchi on Monday.
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