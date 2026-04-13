Trent Grisham headshot

Trent Grisham News: Sitting against southpaw again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Grisham is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Angels.

The left-handed-hitting Grisham has now been withheld from the lineup for all four of the Yankees' matchups with southpaw starters this season. Randal Grichuk will replace Grisham in the outfield while the Yankees face off against Yusei Kikuchi on Monday.

Trent Grisham
New York Yankees
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