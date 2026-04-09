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Trent Grisham News: Sitting out versus left-hander

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Grisham is not in the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Athletics.

The Yankees are facing a lefty for just the second time this season, and Grisham has been absent from the lineup for both contests. Cody Bellinger will slide over to center field and Randal Grichuk will get the start in left field.

Trent Grisham
New York Yankees
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