Trent Grisham News: Sitting out versus left-hander
Grisham is not in the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Athletics.
The Yankees are facing a lefty for just the second time this season, and Grisham has been absent from the lineup for both contests. Cody Bellinger will slide over to center field and Randal Grichuk will get the start in left field.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trent Grisham See More
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 72 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target5 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends9 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target12 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trent Grisham See More