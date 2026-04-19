Trent Grisham headshot

Trent Grisham News: Smacks three-run homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2026 at 8:43pm

Grisham went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a walk in Sunday's 7-0 win over the Royals.

The homer was the third of the season for Grisham. After posting a career-high .812 OPS a year ago over 143 regular-season games, the outfielder opened the year as New York's primary leadoff batter but may need to continue hitting well in order to earn that role back. He batted fifth in this game. Through 81 plate appearances in 2026, Grisham is slashing just .167/.321/.348 with five extra-base hits, 14 RBI and 10 runs scored.

Trent Grisham
New York Yankees
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