Trent Grisham headshot

Trent Grisham News: Struggling in spring play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Grisham is slashing .143/.226/.179 with no homers, three RBI, one stolen base and a 3:8 BB:K through 11 Grapefruit League games.

When Grisham accepted the Yankees' $22.025 million qualifying offer in November, it signaled that he'd be part of the team's starting outfield for 2026. While that remains the likely scenario, Grisham's poor spring highlights the fact that 23-year-old phenom Jasson Dominguez has exploded with a .371/.395/.686 slash line in exhibition play (along with three homers and three thefts) but doesn't have a path to everyday playing time. Given his contract, Grisham will probably get the opportunity to prove that last year's career-best campaign wasn't a fluke, but if he starts the season slowly, he could have Dominguez breathing down his neck.

Trent Grisham
New York Yankees
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