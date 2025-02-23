Trevor Gott News: Minor-league deal with Seattle

Gott signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Sunday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Gott missed the entire 2024 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery while with the Athletics. He'll now return to Seattle where he spent half of the 2023 campaign, appearing in 30 games with the Mariners, posting a 4.03 ERA over 29.0 innings. The right-hander's contract includes an invitation to spring training down in Arizona, where Gott will look to prove his health.