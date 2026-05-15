Trevor Larnach headshot

Trevor Larnach Injury: Dealing with upper back tightness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Larnach is out of the lineup Friday against the Brewers due to upper back tightness, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

It explains why Larnach isn't in the lineup against right-hander Coleman Crow despite Byron Buxton (hip) also missing a second straight game. James Outman and Ryan Kreidler are getting starts in the outfield alongside Austin Martin on Friday.

Trevor Larnach
Minnesota Twins
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