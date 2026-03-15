Trevor Larnach Injury: Scratched with left side soreness
Larnach was a pregame scratch from Sunday's lineup because of left side soreness, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports. "As of right now, we don't think it's significant enough to get [medical] imaging," Manager Derek Shelton said.
Larnach will be evaluated again Monday. It doesn't sound like a serious injury at this point, but if he's not ready for Opening Day then both Alan Roden and Josh Outman would likely make the major league roster as one of the two outfielders is likely to begin the season in the minors.
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