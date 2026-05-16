Trevor Larnach News: Back in lineup
Larnach (back) will start in left field and bat fourth Saturday against the Brewers.
Upper-back tightness prevented Larnach from starting Friday's contest, but he'll return to the starting nine following a day of recovery. In eight games since the beginning of May, the 29-year-old outfielder has gone 8-for-30 (.267) with three RBI, two runs scored and a steal.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trevor Larnach See More
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 15Yesterday
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week6 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday. May 610 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 610 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trevor Larnach See More