Trevor Larnach News: Belts first homer

Larnach went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-4 loss to Atlanta.

Larnach stretched the Twins' early lead to 3-0 with his third-inning homer. The 28-year-old is seeing consistent time in the lineup between designated hitter and left field, and he could also be an option in right field while Matt Wallner (hamstring) is out. Friday's homer was the first of the season for Larnach, who has added a .185/.299/.246 slash line, five RBI, nine runs scored and one stolen base over 19 contests.