Trevor Larnach headshot

Trevor Larnach News: Idle against southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Larnach is out of the lineup for Monday's game against Atlanta.

The left-handed-hitting Larnach will retreat to the bench for the second time in three games while the Twins face off against another lefty starter (Martin Perez). Alan Roden will spell Larnach in left field and will bat ninth.

Trevor Larnach
Minnesota Twins
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