Trevor Larnach News: Idle for series finale
Larnach is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.
The left-handed-hitting Larnach will sit for the second time in the series while the Red Sox send another southpaw (Connelly Early) to the bump for the finale. A career .215/.276/.317 hitter against lefties, Larnach will likely continue to see limited exposure to same-handed pitching throughout the season.
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