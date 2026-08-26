Trevor Larnach News: Launches 11th homer
Larnach went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Athletics.
Larnach had the only multi-hit effort for the Twins in this contest. The outfielder had gone 0-for-14 with four strikeouts over his previous five games, and he's hitting just .172 in August. For the year, Larnach is batting .265 with a .770 OPS, 11 homers, 43 RBI, 51 runs scored, 19 doubles, one triple and two stolen bases over 108 contests. His playing time may continue to slip if he can't get his hitting back on track soon -- he sat out three straight games prior to Wednesday.
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