Trevor Larnach headshot

Trevor Larnach News: Launches 11th homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Larnach went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Athletics.

Larnach had the only multi-hit effort for the Twins in this contest. The outfielder had gone 0-for-14 with four strikeouts over his previous five games, and he's hitting just .172 in August. For the year, Larnach is batting .265 with a .770 OPS, 11 homers, 43 RBI, 51 runs scored, 19 doubles, one triple and two stolen bases over 108 contests. His playing time may continue to slip if he can't get his hitting back on track soon -- he sat out three straight games prior to Wednesday.

Trevor Larnach
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trevor Larnach See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trevor Larnach See More
Top Prospects to Stash Before August Ends
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash Before August Ends
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
11 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
12 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
19 days ago