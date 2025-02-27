Fantasy Baseball
Trevor Larnach headshot

Trevor Larnach News: Looks healthy for spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Larnach (hamstring) will start in right field and bat cleanup in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates.

Larnach will be making his second start of the spring after he went 0-for-2 as a designated hitter in last Saturday's 3-1 win over Atlanta. The 28-year-old finished the 2024 season on the injured list with a left hamstring strain, but his ability to play the corner outfield Thursday suggests he's no longer slowed by the injury. Larnach should have the inside track on a regular spot in the lineup versus right-handed pitching after slashing .261/.342/.441 with a 124 wRC+ over 377 plate appearances against righties in 2024.

Trevor Larnach
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
