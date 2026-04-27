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Trevor Larnach News: Pair of hits, stolen base in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Larnach went 2-for-4 with a triple, an RBI, a run scored, a stolen base and a walk in Monday's 11-4 win over Seattle.

Larnach reached base three times in Monday's offensive outburst, extending his on-base streak to 13 games. The outfielder's strong walk rate has fueled his production, as the 29-year-old is slashing .259/.419/.397 with five extra-base hits, eight RBI, 11 runs and a stolen base through 22 games in 2026.

Trevor Larnach
Minnesota Twins
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