Trevor Larnach headshot

Trevor Larnach News: Remaining out against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Larnach is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.

Larnach will take a seat for the second straight game while the Tigers send another lefty (Framber Valdez) to the bump. Austin Martin will replace Larnach in left field and will bat second.

Trevor Larnach
Minnesota Twins
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