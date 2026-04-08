Trevor Larnach News: Remaining out against lefty
Larnach is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.
Larnach will take a seat for the second straight game while the Tigers send another lefty (Framber Valdez) to the bump. Austin Martin will replace Larnach in left field and will bat second.
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