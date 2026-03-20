Trevor Larnach News: Returning to action Friday
Larnach (side) is starting in left field and batting second in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays.
The 29-year-old was scratched Sunday due to left side soreness but is good to go after taking a few days off to recover. Larnach has struggled this spring with a .171/.275/.257 slash line in 40 plate appearances but is expected to open the campaign in the strong side of a platoon between the corner outfield and designated hitter.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trevor Larnach See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 3007 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB's Biggest Bargains and Overpriced Athletes in 20268 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30014 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30029 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30057 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trevor Larnach See More