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Trevor Larnach News: Returning to action Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Larnach (side) is starting in left field and batting second in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays.

The 29-year-old was scratched Sunday due to left side soreness but is good to go after taking a few days off to recover. Larnach has struggled this spring with a .171/.275/.257 slash line in 40 plate appearances but is expected to open the campaign in the strong side of a platoon between the corner outfield and designated hitter.

Trevor Larnach
Minnesota Twins
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