Trevor Larnach News: Sitting again Friday

Larnach is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Brewers.

Even with Matt Wallner dispatched to the minors and Byron Buxton (hip) out for the second straight contest, Larnach isn't getting the nod against Milwaukee right-hander Coleman Crow. James Outman, Ryan Kreidler and Austin Martin are starting in the outfield for Minnesota. Larnach hasn't homered since April 11 and has just three singles and zero RBI over his last five games.