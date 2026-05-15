Trevor Larnach headshot

Trevor Larnach News: Sitting again Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 15, 2026 at 12:55pm

Larnach is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Brewers.

Even with Matt Wallner dispatched to the minors and Byron Buxton (hip) out for the second straight contest, Larnach isn't getting the nod against Milwaukee right-hander Coleman Crow. James Outman, Ryan Kreidler and Austin Martin are starting in the outfield for Minnesota. Larnach hasn't homered since April 11 and has just three singles and zero RBI over his last five games.

Trevor Larnach
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trevor Larnach See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trevor Larnach See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
5 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday. May 6
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday. May 6
Author Image
Chris Morgan
9 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 6
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 6
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
9 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
12 days ago