Trevor Larnach News: Two hits on Opening Day

Larnach started at DH and went 2-for-3 with a run scored in Thursday's 5-3 loss against the Cardinals.

Larnach should get plenty of playing time against right-handed pitching in left field or at DH. He hit cleanup Thursday and should stay in the middle of the lineup even when Royce Lewis returns from a hamstring injury. Larnach will likely sit against most left-handed starters, however.