Trevor Martin News: Added to bullpen
The Rays selected Martin's contract from Triple-A Durham on Monday, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.
He'll be absorbing the roster spot vacated by the injured Mason Englert (forearm). Martin earned his first-ever big-league promotion after allowing just two unearned runs with an 11:6 K:BB in his first 9.1 innings with Durham.
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