Trevor Martin headshot

Trevor Martin News: Added to bullpen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

The Rays selected Martin's contract from Triple-A Durham on Monday, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.

He'll be absorbing the roster spot vacated by the injured Mason Englert (forearm). Martin earned his first-ever big-league promotion after allowing just two unearned runs with an 11:6 K:BB in his first 9.1 innings with Durham.

Trevor Martin
Tampa Bay Rays
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