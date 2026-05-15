Trevor Martin News: Back from Triple-A

The Rays recalled Martin from Triple-A Durham on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

In a corresponding move, Tampa Bay designated Aaron Brooks for assignment. Martin made his major-league debut earlier this season with the Rays, appearing in three games out of the bullpen, and turned in a 6.23 ERA and 4:1 K:BB across 4.1 innings. He's logged a 2.40 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 16:8 K:BB over 15 innings at Durham.