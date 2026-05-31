Trevor Martin News: Back with Tampa Bay

The Rays recalled Martin from Triple-A Durham on Sunday.

Tampa Bay designated right-hander Andrew Wantz for assignment to clear room in the bullpen for Martin, who will be up with the big club for the third time this season. Over his previous two stints with the Rays, Martin made four appearances and logged a 3.68 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 5:3 K:BB in 7.1 innings.