Trevor Martin headshot

Trevor Martin News: Back with Tampa Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

The Rays recalled Martin from Triple-A Durham on Sunday.

Tampa Bay designated right-hander Andrew Wantz for assignment to clear room in the bullpen for Martin, who will be up with the big club for the third time this season. Over his previous two stints with the Rays, Martin made four appearances and logged a 3.68 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 5:3 K:BB in 7.1 innings.

Trevor Martin
Tampa Bay Rays
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