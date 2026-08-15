Trevor Martin News: Claimed by Halos

The Angels claimed Martin off waivers from the Rays on Saturday and optioned him to Triple-A Salt Lake.

Martin was DFA'd by Tampa Bay on Thursday after putting up a 3.97 ERA and 1.59 WHIP in 11.1 innings with the Rays, but he'll now find a new home on the West Coast. The 25-year-old will begin his tenure with the Angels at Triple-A but could be promoted at some point later in the year to give the Halos a fresh bullpen arm.