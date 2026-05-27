Trevor Martin News: Demoted to Durham
The Rays optioned Martin to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday.
Tampa Bay recalled Martin from Triple-A on May 15, but he went unused out of the bullpen for more than a week and a half before making a three-inning long-relief appearance in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to Baltimore after starter Griffin Jax (back) made an early exit. Since Martin was unlikely to be available for another day or two after the 52-pitch outing, the Rays opted to swap him off the 26-man active roster in favor of a fresh relief arm in right-hander Jonathan Heasley, who was called up from Durham.
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