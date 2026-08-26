Trevor Martin News: Joins Halos bullpen
The Angels recalled Martin from Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday.
Martin was claimed off waivers by the Angels earlier this month and will now get a look with the big club. The 25-year-old reliever has logged a 2.79 ERA and 55:27 K:BB over 48.1 innings at the Triple-A level this season, and he's permitted five runs (four earned) with a 7:4 K:BB across 11.1 frames in the majors in 2026.
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