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Trevor McDonald News: Heading back to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 5, 2026 at 3:31pm

The Giants optioned Trevor McDonald to Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

McDonald tossed a seven inning spot start Monday, allowing just one run on two hits and no free passes along with eighth strikeouts. However, the San Francisco top prospect is being sent back down to make room for Joel Peguero (hamstring), who was reinstated from the 15-day injured list Tuesday.

Trevor McDonald
San Francisco Giants
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