Trevor McDonald News: Heading back to Triple-A
The Giants optioned Trevor McDonald to Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
McDonald tossed a seven inning spot start Monday, allowing just one run on two hits and no free passes along with eighth strikeouts. However, the San Francisco top prospect is being sent back down to make room for Joel Peguero (hamstring), who was reinstated from the 15-day injured list Tuesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trevor McDonald See More
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 4Yesterday
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week3 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Updated Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Mailbag40 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues61 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues97 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trevor McDonald See More