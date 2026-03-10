Trevor McDonald News: In mix for bullpen spot

McDonald has allowed two hits and a walk while striking out seven across six scoreless innings in three Cactus League appearances, and he is making a strong case to open the 2026 campaign in the Giants' bullpen, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

McDonald was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento in September of last season, recording a 1.80 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 14:2 K:BB across 15 innings in three big-league appearances, including two starts. The right-hander has impressed this spring, and while there isn't expected to be room for him in the starting rotation just yet, he has a good chance to open the season in the bullpen. If injuries arise among San Francisco's starters during the season, the 25-year-old would be a candidate to move into the rotation.