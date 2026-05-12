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Trevor McDonald News: Logs 5.1 frames in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

McDonald did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing three runs on nine hits and two walks over 5.1 innings against the Dodgers. He struck out four.

McDonald wasn't nearly as dominant in his second big-league start of the year compared to his seven-inning gem May 4 against the Padres, but he still was able to mitigate damage. The right-hander held the Dodgers scoreless through the first three innings before surrendering two runs in the fourth frame and a solo homer to Max Muncy in the sixth inning prior to being pulled. Through two starts, McDonald owns a 2.92 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with a 12:2 K:BB across 12.1 innings. With Logan Webb (knee) sidelined, McDonald figures to stick in the rotation for the time being, with his next start tentatively lined up for Saturday against the Athletics.

Trevor McDonald
San Francisco Giants
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