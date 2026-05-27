Trevor McDonald News: Logs quality start in loss
McDonald (2-2) took the loss Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks over 6.1 innings. He struck out six.
McDonald was sharp Wednesday, blanking the Diamondbacks through five innings. However, he'd give up two runs in the sixth and another in the seventh, which proved to be enough to stick him with the loss in a 3-2 defeat. Still, it was a nice bounce-back performance from McDonald after he was tagged for seven runs in 3.2 innings his last time out against the White Sox. It remains to be seen whether or not the 25-year-old McDonald will remain in San Francisco's rotation, with Logan Webb (knee) expected to return this weekend.
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