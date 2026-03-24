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Trevor McDonald News: Loses race for bullpen spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

The Giants optioned McDonald to Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

McDonald got off to a fast start this spring and looked to have a real chance at making the Giants' Opening Day bullpen as a long reliever. However, after finishing the Cactus League with a 6.94 ERA and 1.20 WHIP over 11.2 frames, he'll head back to Sacramento to get back on track. The 25-year-old righty has looked good during his limited MLB opportunities (1.50 ERA, 0.89 WHIP through 18 IP), so the Giants may still be willing to add him to their rotation if injuries begin to arise among their starters.

Trevor McDonald
San Francisco Giants
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