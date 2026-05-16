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Trevor McDonald News: Pitches into seventh inning again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

McDonald (2-0) allowed one run on five hits, a walk and a hit batsman while striking out five over 6.2 innings to earn the win Saturday over the Athletics.

McDonald has shown the ability to provide length early in his stay in the majors, which could help him stick around even when Logan Webb (knee) is healthy, though that's not guaranteed. Through three starts with the Giants this season, McDonald has a 2.37 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 17:3 K:BB over 19 innings. If Webb is able to return next week when first eligible for activation from the injured list, there should be some clarity on McDonald's role at that time.

Trevor McDonald
San Francisco Giants
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