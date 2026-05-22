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Trevor McDonald News: Roughed up by White Sox

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

McDonald (2-1) allowed seven runs on three hits, one walk and two hit batsmen while striking out four over 3.2 innings to take the loss versus the White Sox on Friday.

McDonald was perfect the first time through the order but completely unraveled in the fourth inning. He was pulled after giving up five runs, but Ryan Borucki also struggled, allowing two inherited runners to score. This was a terrible time for McDonald to have a bad start, as it came on the same day Logan Webb (knee) was making his first, and likely only, rehab start. McDonald is now at a 4.76 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 21:4 K:BB through 22.2 innings over four starts in the majors this year. His performance Friday likely made the Giants' decision easier when they need to clear a 26-man roster spot for Webb's return next week, though an official decision from the team is likely a few days away.

Trevor McDonald
San Francisco Giants
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