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Trevor McDonald News: Set for big-league start Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 3, 2026 at 9:47pm

McDonald is slated to be called up from Triple-A Sacramento and start Monday's series opener on the mound against the Padres.

McDonald is on track to return to the major-league roster after being sent down Friday. The right-hander has appeared in five contests, including four starts, with Sacramento this season, posting a 5.40 ERA and 1.53 WHIP with 12 strikeouts over 15 innings. McDonald has allowed 15 walks at the Triple-A level, and if he's going to be successful versus San Diego, he'll have to do a better job limiting the baserunners.

Trevor McDonald
San Francisco Giants
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