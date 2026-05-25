Trevor McDonald headshot

Trevor McDonald News: Will get another start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

McDonald will start Wednesday's game at home versus the Diamondbacks, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

With Logan Webb (knee) slated to rejoin the rotation this weekend, it could be McDonald's final start with the big club before he's sent back to Triple-A Sacramento. McDonald has offered more good than bad with the Giants but was roughed up his last time out, yielding seven runs over 3.2 frames.

Trevor McDonald
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trevor McDonald See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trevor McDonald See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Halterman
Yesterday
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
3 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 22
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 22
Author Image
Chris Bennett
3 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Friday, May 22
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Friday, May 22
Author Image
Mike Barner
3 days ago
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the NL West
MLB
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the NL West
Author Image
Brad Johnson
6 days ago