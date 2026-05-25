Trevor McDonald News: Will get another start
McDonald will start Wednesday's game at home versus the Diamondbacks, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
With Logan Webb (knee) slated to rejoin the rotation this weekend, it could be McDonald's final start with the big club before he's sent back to Triple-A Sacramento. McDonald has offered more good than bad with the Giants but was roughed up his last time out, yielding seven runs over 3.2 frames.
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