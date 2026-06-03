Trevor McDonald News: Yields three runs in loss Tuesday
McDonald (2-3) took the loss Tuesday against the Brewers, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks with four strikeouts across five innings.
McDonald got into trouble in the first inning, walking each of the first two batters before serving up a three-run homer to Jake Bauers. The right-hander settled in the rest of the way, but the damage was done, and the San Francisco offense was unable to do much of anything against Kyle Harrison. In six starts this season, McDonald has a 4.50 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 31:9 K:BB across 34 innings, and he's lost three straight games. He's lined up to face the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trevor McDonald See More
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Tuesday (June 2, 2026)Yesterday
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, June 2Yesterday
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, June 2Yesterday
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week4 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, May 277 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trevor McDonald See More