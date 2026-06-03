Trevor McDonald News: Yields three runs in loss Tuesday

McDonald (2-3) took the loss Tuesday against the Brewers, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks with four strikeouts across five innings.

McDonald got into trouble in the first inning, walking each of the first two batters before serving up a three-run homer to Jake Bauers. The right-hander settled in the rest of the way, but the damage was done, and the San Francisco offense was unable to do much of anything against Kyle Harrison. In six starts this season, McDonald has a 4.50 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 31:9 K:BB across 34 innings, and he's lost three straight games. He's lined up to face the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Sunday.