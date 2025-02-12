Trevor Megill Injury: Delayed by undisclosed injury

Megill has been pushed back at the outset of spring training due to some minor health issues in recent throwing sessions, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Manager Pat Murphy said Megill seems "fine," per McCalvy, but Megill is dealing with something that is preventing him from ramping up on a normal schedule this spring. This could end up being nothing, but it could also snowball into being a real issue, so fantasy managers should view Megill as a higher-risk option than he was prior to pitchers and catchers reporting. Abner Uribe (knee) is being brought along slowly, so 30-year-old Joel Payamps may be best suited to step up in the ninth inning if Megill is unable to get up to speed by Opening Day.