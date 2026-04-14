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Trevor Megill News: Another poor outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Megill blew his save chance during Tuesday's 9-7 extra-inning loss to Toronto. He allowed three runs on three hits and one walk over one inning. He did not strike out a batter.

The last time Megill took the mound was his disastrous outing against the Nationals on Friday, when he took the loss after yielding four runs on two hits without recording an out. Things weren't much better for the veteran right-hander Tuesday, who avoided the loss only after the Brewers tied things up at 6-6 in the bottom of the frame. After giving up one run through his first four outings of the season, Megill has yielded seven runs over his last two appearances, which has him at a preposterous 14.40 ERA and 2.40 WHIP over five innings. His recent performances may force Brewers manager Pat Murphy to turn to different options out of the bullpen for save opportunities, though Angel Zerpa is the only other Milwaukee pitcher other than Megill to have logged a save in 2026.

Trevor Megill
Milwaukee Brewers
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