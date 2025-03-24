Trevor Megill News: Back in action Monday
Megill will appear in Monday's Cactus League game versus the Rockies after pitching in minor-league games since mid-March, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Megill's last Cactus League outing came March 15, but his absence doesn't appear to be the result of the undisclosed injury he dealt with earlier in camp. He's expected to open the season as the Brewers' primary closer.
