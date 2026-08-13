Trevor Megill News: Clean inning for save

Megill struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Dodgers.

Megill's scoreless streak is up to nine innings, and he's racked up six punchouts and six saves in that span while allowing just one hit and one walk in total. The closer has 22 saves in 24 chances this season as he continues to be one of the Brewers' best relievers. He's at a 2.44 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 54:12 K:BB across 48 innings.